US Bancorp DE Sells 31,999 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.45% of Emerson Electric worth $185,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 163,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,920. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

