US Bancorp DE Sells 36,657 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $42,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. 3,258,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

