V-ID Price Down 0.6% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $184,267.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.04487171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,560,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,731,713 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.