VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on VALEO/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered VALEO/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VALEO/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. VALEO/S has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

