Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 345,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,214.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,963,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 206.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

VMI traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.35. 131,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,356. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

