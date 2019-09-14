ValuEngine Lowers Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SORL. TheStreet downgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Sorl Auto Parts stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.42. Sorl Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 682.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sorl Auto Parts were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

