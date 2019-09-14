ValuEngine Upgrades Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

CELH opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 139,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 211,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

