ValuEngine Upgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.96.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $54.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $516,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

