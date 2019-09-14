ValuEngine Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GT. Longbow Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating and a $14.93 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.52.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.