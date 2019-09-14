Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,532 shares of company stock worth $1,221,149 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 429,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

