Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 140 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 350,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,960. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.