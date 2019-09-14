Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 3,184 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,430,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 360,051 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 503,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 378,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 872,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 178,716 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

GT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.76. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.