Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 539 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 856,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 301,970 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

