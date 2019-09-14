Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. 4,563,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

