Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,050 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,800 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,681,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after buying an additional 1,644,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,876,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

