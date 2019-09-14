VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sberbank CIB cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.17 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.19.

NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. VEON has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEON will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 27.3% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 7.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 258,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,417,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.