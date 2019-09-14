Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.87 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $258,506.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, QBTC, Bittylicious and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.01825520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.02948668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00683432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00737046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00060317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00447561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,236,097 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bitsane, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, QBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

