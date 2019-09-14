VIBE (VIBE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $394,475.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $394,475.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.01155333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

