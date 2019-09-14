Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will report sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.72 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,828. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.