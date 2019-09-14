Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 1.2% of Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,304,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,977,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,672,000 after buying an additional 122,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,328,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,052,000 after buying an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,890. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.77.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

