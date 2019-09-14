Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Puma Biotechnology worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBYI. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,882,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 250,130 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1,427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 223,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 208,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 380,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,435 shares of company stock worth $145,302. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBYI. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

