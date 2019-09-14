Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Agenus worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 26.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 149,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 227.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 135,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 566,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,164. The firm has a market cap of $417.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84. Agenus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

