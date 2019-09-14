Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 895.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 276.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 147,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 108,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 379,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,716 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 2,540,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $19.36.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

