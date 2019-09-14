Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,815,000 after acquiring an additional 185,763 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 774.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,055,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,790,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. 637,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

