Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 80,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE DKL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.78. 536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,282. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $761.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. The company had revenue of $155.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

