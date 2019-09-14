Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,048 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 1,714,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIOP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

