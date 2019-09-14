Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of ADVM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,076,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,417. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

