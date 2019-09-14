Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 147,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,213. Krystal Biotech Inc has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $778.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price target on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.