Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.47. 991,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $149,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

