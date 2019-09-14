Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,927,000 after acquiring an additional 867,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 127.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 370,167 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 104,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 97,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.