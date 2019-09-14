Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $838,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,837,000 after acquiring an additional 123,948 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

IONS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 417,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,728. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $955,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,934 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

