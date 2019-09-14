Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Lowered to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $48.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 176,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,077,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,024,515. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Virtusa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 115,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 283,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth $16,669,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Virtusa by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

