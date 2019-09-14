Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

VRTU stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 176,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,926 shares in the company, valued at $32,077,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $548,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,515. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the second quarter valued at $16,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 38.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 224,654 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa in the first quarter valued at $8,441,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtusa by 948.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 138,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Virtusa by 48.7% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 336,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

