Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VRTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of VRTU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 176,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. Virtusa has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,077,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,515 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 35.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

