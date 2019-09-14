Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.43 ($34.22).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.06 ($29.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,172,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.19. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.