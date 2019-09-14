Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 11.1%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 1,506,739 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,082,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIVE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Viveve Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viveve Medical stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.13% of Viveve Medical worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

