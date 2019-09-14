Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. HSBC raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.12.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 3,101,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,748. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

