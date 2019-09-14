W Green Pay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00204159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.01169771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay's total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,159,166 tokens. W Green Pay's official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay's official website is wpay.sg. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

