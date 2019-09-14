W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Update

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 712,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 4,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.04 per share, with a total value of $276,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William C. Dockman bought 1,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $168,858,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,543,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.44. 584,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,502. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

GRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

