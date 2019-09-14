Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Terex worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $5,399,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 12.5% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 764,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after buying an additional 85,205 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

TEX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 859,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,870. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

