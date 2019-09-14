Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 127,169 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,169 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 142.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 27.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of GLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,632. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $704.97 million, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

