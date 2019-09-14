Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 35,801 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.80% of ePlus worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 55,689 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 63.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.