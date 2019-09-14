Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,708 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,432,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,603,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

GLPI traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 2,094,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,947. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

