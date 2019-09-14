Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 689,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 126,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of SMIN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,242 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

