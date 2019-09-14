Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,237 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.53% of Tri-Continental worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 158.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 26,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,271. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

