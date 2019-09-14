Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

