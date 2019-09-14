Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.52. 988,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,045 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

