Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 2,319 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

SBUX stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. 5,912,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,811. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.