Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in IBM by 16.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IBM by 5.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in IBM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 522,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in IBM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IBM by 0.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 215,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $154.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.78.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. IBM’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on IBM in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.