Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $443.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

